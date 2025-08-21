CEB rolls out bigger planes on key routes

CEB) is bringing its 459-seater Airbus A330neo to more local destinations starting October, giving passengers wider seats and cheaper fares just in time for the holiday rush.

The Gokongwei-led air carrier said Thursday that the widebody will serve Manila–Iloilo daily beginning 26 October, Manila–Puerto Princesa four times weekly from 2 November and Manila–Bohol daily from 16 November.

“We’re excited to expand our A330neo operations to more Philippine destinations, as this allows us to offer more seats, lower fares, and an even more comfortable travel experience for our passengers,” CEB president and chief commercial officer Xander Lao said.

More accessible travel

“By increasing capacity to key domestic routes, we not only make travel more accessible, but also help drive tourism and stimulate economic activity, creating opportunities for local communities and further supporting the growth of Philippine tourism,” he added.

CEB is the largest operator of A330neo Aircraft in the Asia-Pacific region, with 12 units. The airline reached a 100-strong fleet in July with the delivery of its latest A330neo, making it the first local carrier to achieve the milestone.

The A330neo is already operating flights to Cebu, Davao and General Santos, as well as international routes across Asia, Australia, and the UAE.

CEB said the aircraft enables it to serve high-demand and strategically important routes while maintaining cost-efficiency. The A330neo burns up to 25 percent less fuel and produces less noise than previous-generation aircraft, cutting carbon emissions.

The airline operates one of the youngest fleets in the world, with 12 Airbus A330s, 40 A320s, 26 A321s and 22 ATR turboprops covering the widest network in the country.