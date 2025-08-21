Castro: VP Sara ‘stories’ aim to bring down PBBM

Palace Press Officer Undersecretary Claire Castro said stories from Vice President Sara Duterte are “untruthful and unreliable,” claiming they are meant to bring down President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. so she can assume the government’s top post.

In a message to reporters, Castro said Duterte has a “selfish desire,” which is why she continues to go against the Marcos administration.

“All her stories are to discredit the President because she wants him to leave office and become President herself. ‘Selfish desires,’” she said.

Castro added that Duterte has been a “source of fake news,” making her statements difficult to believe.

“It's hard to believe the stories of those who often become sources of fake news,” she said.

The Palace official stressed that Marcos has been working hard and regularly starts his day early to attend official events.

“We have seen [how] President Marcos Jr. works, waking up early for events and meetings. President Marcos Jr. is not like others who wake up at noon, so the media always stays up late just to cover. He is not like others who arrive at the venue for the SONA at 4:53 p.m. even though the SONA is supposed to be at 4 p.m.,” Castro said.

She was referring to the 2019 State of the Nation Address, when Duterte’s father, former president Rodrigo Duterte, arrived at Batasang Pambansa nearly an hour late.

Castro also accused the Vice President of spreading misinformation, including an altered Beverly Hills police report that allegedly linked First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos to the death of businessman and Rustan’s heir Paolo Tantoco in the United States. The report was disproved by both Beverly Hills police and the Tantoco family.

Duterte likewise allegedly circulated a fake video that showed Marcos seemingly consuming a white substance.

“Let's remember that she was the one who came up with the fake news about the altered Beverly Hills police report. She also spoke about the polvoron video which also turned out to be fake, and many others,” Castro said.

“There is no truth to these stories against President Marcos Jr. It is easy for them to create stories and propaganda, especially since former President Duterte admitted that he is an expert in planting evidence and creating intrigue,” she added.