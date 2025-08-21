Carmina Villarroel celebrates 50th with surprise party from Zoren Legaspi

The internet is abuzz with trending videos from the surprise 50th birthday celebration of Carmina Villarroel. And once again, behind the grand gesture was none other than her husband, actor-director Zoren Legaspi.

In his guesting on Fast Talk with Boy Abunda, Zoren revealed how he managed to pull off yet another surprise for his wife, recalling their unforgettable surprise wedding back in 2012.

“It’s a duplicate of the wedding surprise. Supposedly same venue siya. Pero hindi nangyari. Anyway, natuloy ‘yung surprise because ‘yung teammate ko sina Maverick and Cassy, magaling na ka-teammate,” Zoren shared.

To make it work, he convinced Carmina they were simply going to a photo shoot, which ensured she was dressed and styled for the occasion.

A second big surprise

This was the second time Zoren orchestrated a life-changing surprise for Carmina—the first being their wedding ceremony 12 years ago, which left a mark in Philippine showbiz history. When asked by Boy Abunda how he managed to do it all over again, Zoren gave a straightforward answer:

“First of all, ‘yung credibility kasi, ‘yung credibility ng husband. ‘Yun ang sekreto. Kung ang credibility ng husband ay sira, hindi maniniwala ang asawa. Plus, ‘yung character niya, hindi siya mausisa.”

The result? Carmina was left in total disbelief.

“Nasurprise talaga ako nang bonggang-bongga. I was so speechless, I couldn’t move. Ganun pala ako pag nasho-shock ako—nafe-freeze frame ako,” the actress recalled.

Two decades of love and partnership

Carmina and Zoren have been together for 24 years, as sweethearts and later as husband and wife. Asked to describe their journey, Carmina likened it to a rollercoaster.

“It was a rollercoaster ride… not because of us as a couple, but because of family and life’s challenges. Our life is not perfect, may mga pagsubok talaga, pero in the end, we’re still together. Intact ang family,” she explained.

Zoren added his own perspective:

“We never really experienced a tidal wave or tsunami. Maybe waves, pero as a surfer, you’re not afraid of waves because you know how to surf. That’s the good thing about this family—we know how to surf the waves.”

On temptations and staying strong

Of course, Boy Abunda couldn’t resist asking if the couple had ever faced temptations.

Carmina, ever witty, joked: “Subukan n’yo.”

Zoren admitted that he had received direct messages in the past, which Carmina was also aware of. When pressed if he had ever been tempted, he replied candidly:

“Kung naging marupok ako? Muntik na. What stopped me? Spiritual. That’s why it’s very important.”

From their surprise wedding to this milestone birthday bash, Zoren and Carmina continue to prove that their partnership is built on trust, humor, resilience, and faith. At 50, Carmina celebrates not just her golden year but also the enduring love that she and Zoren have nurtured together—a love that has weathered waves and surprises, always stronger in the end.