BINI to stage ‘Binified’: The BINIEST year-end party at Philippine Arena

The Nation’s Girl Group is closing out the year with a bang — unapologetically BINIFIED.

On 29 November, BINI will take over the Philippine Arena for their biggest solo concert yet: Binified, a year-end spectacle promising new songs, new stages, and solo performances that spotlight each member’s artistry. Dubbed the “BINIEST” celebration of the year, the show marks a full-circle moment for the group, who spent 2025 breaking records, redefining pop, and deepening their bond with fans known as Blooms.

Earlier today, 21 August, BINI unveiled a heartfelt photo journal at the Dolphy Theater — a visual diary of their journey filled with personalized messages to Blooms. The exhibit featured candid behind-the-scenes moments, handwritten notes, and snapshots of growth, grit, and glitter.

In an interview with DAILY TRIBUNE, the girls opened up about how they turned bashing into motivation and proved doubters wrong by coming back stronger.

