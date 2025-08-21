Biado, Chua make Round of 64

World champion Carlo Biado won two straight games to barge into the Round of 64 of the US Open Pool 9-Ball Championship at the Harrah’s Resort in Atlantic City on Thursday.

Biado, 41, kicked off his campaign with a 9-6 win over Boris Ivanovski of Germany in the first round of the Upper Bracket before taking down Luong Duc Thien of Vietnam, 9-5, in the second round to seal his spot in the Last 64.

The newly inducted Billiard Congress of America Hall of Fame member said he likes his chances in the competition as he hopes to emulate his title run from 2021.

“I felt much better today than yesterday. After my first match, I told myself I needed to improve my break and my shooting, and today it worked,” Biado said.

“Winning the US Open again, like I did with the World Championship this year, would mean so much for me and for the Philippines. But I’m not thinking too far ahead — I’m just focusing on each match.”

The champion of the tournament will take home a prize pot of $ 100,000 or around P5.7 million.

Biado is currently battling Denis Grabe of Estonia at press time.

Also entering the Last 64 is Johann Chua.

Chua, known as “Bad Koi” took down Quinten Pongers of the Netherlands, 9-7, in the first round before beating compatriot Roland Garcia, 9-7, for a spot in the next stage where he will face Thorsten Hohmann of Germany.

Rounding out the Filipino cast in the Round of 64 are Roberto Gomez, Jeffrey Roda, Lee Vann Corteza, Bernie Regalario, Michael Baoanan, Marvin Asis, Harry Vergara at Baseth Mocaibat.