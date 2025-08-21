Beauty beyond makeup

A new chapter has begun for Teviant, born in November 2018 and growing into a cult favorite among lovers of cosmetics.
The brand created by renowned makeup artist Albert Kurniawan unveiled its first-ever stand-alone store at Robinsons Manila this August. The store opening was graced by no less than Teviant’s first and current muse, global fashion icon and longtime friend of founder Kurniawan, Heart Evangelista. Executives from Robinsons Malls also joined the occasion, celebrating the milestone alongside loyal fans and beauty enthusiasts.
Located on the second floor, Pedro Gil wing of Robinsons Manila, the store offers a complete selection of Teviant’s bestselling makeup essentials and latest innovations.
For those who have long admired the brand from afar, the store provides a fresh opportunity to experience the world of Teviant up close.
Since its launch in November 2018, Teviant has carved out a strong reputation for premium-quality cosmetics inspired by feminine grace and sophistication. More than just a beauty line, the brand has become a platform for empowerment, allowing individuals to embrace their own definition of beauty. Its name is a tribute to Albert’s late mother, Tevianty, whose elegance and strength continue to inspire the brand’s DNA.
In an exclusive interview at the launch, Albert reflected on the inspiration behind building his own beauty line in the Philippines. “Moving to the Philippines was something unexpected from me. Much more to know that the Filipinos really welcome me well here, when I took part of the beauty industry; they really welcomed me,” he shared. “It’s my way of giving back to the Filipino beauty community, for them to have very good quality makeup, not only good for their skin, but can also (help them) embrace who they are.”
Albert built Teviant with a simple but powerful philosophy. “Everyone deserves to look good,” he says, and so he ensured that Teviant would be attainable and always innovative.
To the question of what sets his brand apart from all that has been done in the beauty industry, Teviant simply has Albert. His vision and his expertise to his craft as well as his priority to follow the highest of standards when it comes to production remain the backbone of the brand.
All Teviant products are meticulously formulated in Italy, cruelty-free and free from parabens, offering an ethical yet indulgent beauty experience. Over the past six years, Teviant has grown steadily, establishing its presence in top retail spaces. Its influence has also extended to the pages of renowned magazines and features in global platforms, cementing its place as a Filipino beauty powerhouse.
Albert’s journey to this moment is as inspiring as the brand itself. Originally from Indonesia, he studied interior design in Singapore before moving to the Philippines, where his artistry in makeup earned him the spotlight. He went on to represent a leading beauty brand in Hong Kong, winning industry recognition, before finally channeling his vision and passion into Teviant. Today, he serves as creative director and head of product development, ensuring that the brand remains innovative while staying true to its core values.
Beyond makeup, Albert also shared his ultimate skincare advice during the launch: “Always understand your skin and understand the climate where you are.”
He explained that beauty products are not a one size fits all, but depends on lifestyle and environment. “For instance, if you want to glam up in the beach, you need to maintain a lighter base to avoid clogging up your pores. On the contrary, if you’re just staying in an office with air conditioning for the whole day, you can then use cream-based products to keep the moisture in your skin.”
Through Teviant, makeup is a celebration of self-expression, grace and individuality, brought to life by a visionary who has made the Philippines his home.