Beauty beyond makeup

A new chapter has begun for Teviant, born in November 2018 and growing into a cult favorite among lovers of cosmetics.

The brand created by renowned makeup artist Albert Kurniawan unveiled its first-ever stand-alone store at Robinsons Manila this August. The store opening was graced by no less than Teviant’s first and current muse, global fashion icon and longtime friend of founder Kurniawan, Heart Evangelista. Executives from Robinsons Malls also joined the occasion, celebrating the milestone alongside loyal fans and beauty enthusiasts.

Located on the second floor, Pedro Gil wing of Robinsons Manila, the store offers a complete selection of Teviant’s bestselling makeup essentials and latest innovations.

For those who have long admired the brand from afar, the store provides a fresh opportunity to experience the world of Teviant up close.

Since its launch in November 2018, Teviant has carved out a strong reputation for premium-quality cosmetics inspired by feminine grace and sophistication. More than just a beauty line, the brand has become a platform for empowerment, allowing individuals to embrace their own definition of beauty. Its name is a tribute to Albert’s late mother, Tevianty, whose elegance and strength continue to inspire the brand’s DNA.

In an exclusive interview at the launch, Albert reflected on the inspiration behind building his own beauty line in the Philippines. “Moving to the Philippines was something unexpected from me. Much more to know that the Filipinos really welcome me well here, when I took part of the beauty industry; they really welcomed me,” he shared. “It’s my way of giving back to the Filipino beauty community, for them to have very good quality makeup, not only good for their skin, but can also (help them) embrace who they are.”