Baliwag City denies involvement in ‘ghost’ flood control projects

Baliwag City, Bulacan – The City Government of Baliwag issued a statement, citing that they did not have a hand in the said ghost flood control projects.

During his visit to this city on 20 August, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. revealed that there were ghost flood control projects made by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) in Barangay Piel of this city.

These ghost projects were funded, implemented, and paid for by the DPWH, based on the document released by The Palace.

The City Government has vehemently denied that they had anything to do with these projects, adding that these did not go through the City Government.

The City Government also cited that pertinent documents were not submitted to the City Engineering Office, including coordination and cooperation with any of its offices.

The statement said that the City Government condemns and thwarts any kind of malicious projects since large chunks of the budget are wasted and abused.

The City Government assured that closer coordination between them and the national government will be made in the future to ensure projects done in Baliwag will be fully scrutinized.

The City Government is also supporting President Marcos' initiative to reveal the truth in these ghost flood control projects until those who are guilty will be punished accordingly.