Army aviation regiment patrols Northeastern Luzon

The Philippine Army’s Aviation Regiment conducted a series of maritime air patrols over the coastal and maritime areas of Northeastern Luzon, strengthening the country’s defense and surveillance capabilities.

From 16 to 19 August, the Army’s Special Mission Aviation Company deployed a CESSNA 172L aircraft to patrol areas including Aurora, Isabela, Cagayan, the Calayan Group of Islands, and the Philippine Rise.

Army spokesperson Col. Louie Dema-ala said the missions were part of the Army’s ongoing support for Maritime Domain Awareness operations.

The patrols were aimed at enhancing the Army’s ability to monitor and respond to internal or external threats in strategically significant maritime areas.

“The Aviation Regiment regularly conducts MARPAT missions to ensure that the country’s maritime frontiers are protected, secure, and effectively monitored against any form of internal and external threats,” Dema-ala said.

He also cited that the operation aligns with Army Chief Lt. Gen. Antonio Nafarrete’s strategy of “Personnel-Centric Information Advantage,” which is designed to keep Army personnel fully informed of the operational environment.

This approach, he added, strengthens the Army’s decision-making and its ability to safeguard the Philippines’ land and adjacent maritime territories.