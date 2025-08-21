Army aviation regiment patrols Northeastern Luzon

The Philippine Army on Thursday touted the efforts of its Aviation Regiment, which recently conducted a series of Maritime Air Patrol (MARPAT) missions over the coastal and maritime areas of Northeastern Luzon, strengthening the country’s defense and surveillance of its sovereign waters.

From 16 to 19 August, the Army’s Special Mission Aviation Company deployed a CESSNA 172L aircraft to conduct aerial patrols covering Aurora, Isabela, Cagayan, the Calayan Group of Islands, and the Philippine Rise.

Army spokesperson Col. Louie Dema-ala said the mission forms part of the Army’s ongoing support to Maritime Domain Awareness (MDA) operations.

The patrols were aimed at enhancing the Army's capability to monitor and respond to any internal or external threats in the maritime domain, particularly in areas with strategic and security significance.

“The Aviation Regiment regularly conducts MARPAT missions to ensure that the country's maritime frontiers are protected, secure, and effectively monitored against any form of internal and external threats,” Dema-ala said.

Dema-ala further noted that the operation aligns with the Army Chief Lt. Gen. Antonio Nafarrete’s thrust on Personnel-Centric Information Advantage, a strategy designed to keep Army personnel fully informed of the operational environment.

This approach strengthens the Army’s decision-making processes and enhances its ability to safeguard the land domain, including adjacent maritime territories, of the Philippines.

As regional tensions remain high in various parts of the Indo-Pacific, the Army’s proactive stance in conducting aerial maritime patrols serves as both a deterrent to potential threats and a reaffirmation of the country’s commitment to defending its sovereign territory.