American sex offender nabbed by BI

Agents from the Bureau of Immigration (BI) confirmed Thursday the arrest of an American national in Manila who is a registered sex offender in the United States.

The BI’s Fugitive Search Unit arrested the suspect identified as James Russel Munson along Roxas Boulevard in Ermita on Wednesday.

In a statement, the bureau said Munson entered the Philippines on 8 August. US authorities notified them of his status on 14 August.

Citing reports from the Philippine Center on Transnational Crime and US authorities, the agency identified Munson as a convicted child sex offender who was previously found guilty of a first-degree violation of a minor.

Under the Philippine Immigration Act, foreign nationals convicted of crimes involving moral turpitude, including sex offenses, are barred from entering the country.

“Munson will remain in the BI’s custody and will face deportation proceedings and eventual blacklisting,” the BI said.