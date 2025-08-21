American sex offender arrested in Manila

Immigration authorities on Thursday confirmed the arrest of an American national in Manila who is listed as a sex offender in the United States.

The Bureau of Immigration’s Fugitive Search Unit (FSU) arrested 67-year-old James Russel Munson along Roxas Boulevard in Ermita, Manila, on Wednesday.

In a statement, the BI said Munson entered the Philippines on 8 August, with U.S. authorities informing them about his status on Thursday, 14 August.

Citing reports from the Philippine Center on Transnational Crime and U.S. authorities, the BI identified Munson as a convicted child sex offender. He was previously found guilty of first-degree violation of a minor.

Under the Philippine Immigration Act, foreign nationals convicted of crimes involving moral turpitude, which include sex offenses, are barred from entering the country.

“Munson will remain in the BI’s custody and will face deportation proceedings and eventual blacklisting,” the BI said.