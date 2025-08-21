Alden Richards’ decoy of love for Maine Mendoza

In a braver-than-brave admission, Maine Mendoza said she was vocal about what she felt for Alden Richards to the point of asking the actor if he felt the same.

Fear, it seems, is Alden Richards’ worst enemy.

This is evident in the way he managed to conceal his lack of romantic feelings to his AlDub partner, who unabashedly admitted in a Dabarkads YouTube channel interview that she fell in love with the bedimpled Kapuso actor.

“I fell in love with him. I asked him, ‘Tell me, what do you feel for me?” Mendoza said.

But Mendoza’s love came unrequited as Richards’ reply was reeking of vagueness if not downright rejection.

“I can’t tell you because the magic will be lost,” came Richards’ reply.

So, how did the actor’s decoy of love for Mendoza go?

In a short clip of his past interview on Fast Talk with Boy Abunda in 2023, Richards said when asked if he fell in love with Mendoza: “I’ll be a hypocrite if I say no. I don’t want to say that she knows, but I did confess.”

Which is which, Alden?

Did fear clobber you, which was why you chose to be safe when you said the feeling is mutual?