Alden Richards’ decoy of love for Maine Mendoza

In a braver-than-brave admission, Maine Mendoza said she was vocal about what she felt for Alden Richards to the point of asking the actor if he felt the same.
Fear, it seems, is Alden Richards’ worst enemy.
This is evident in the way he managed to conceal his lack of romantic feelings to his AlDub partner, who unabashedly admitted in a Dabarkads YouTube channel interview that she fell in love with the bedimpled Kapuso actor.
“I fell in love with him. I asked him, ‘Tell me, what do you feel for me?” Mendoza said.
But Mendoza’s love came unrequited as Richards’ reply was reeking of vagueness if not downright rejection.
“I can’t tell you because the magic will be lost,” came Richards’ reply.
So, how did the actor’s decoy of love for Mendoza go?
In a short clip of his past interview on Fast Talk with Boy Abunda in 2023, Richards said when asked if he fell in love with Mendoza: “I’ll be a hypocrite if I say no. I don’t want to say that she knows, but I did confess.”
Which is which, Alden?
Did fear clobber you, which was why you chose to be safe when you said the feeling is mutual?
Robi Domingo marvels at success of ‘PBB Celebrity Collab’ edition
Robi Domingo, one of the hosts of Pinoy Big Brother Celebrity Collab Edition, acknowledged that the last batch of housemates drew the biggest interaction among fans.
“The recent one, grabe — the fandom interaction, to the point of reaching the borderline of bashing, so many comments, personal attacks not just to the housemates, but to their families,” Domingo said during the mediacon that followed after his contract signing with ABS-CBN and Star Magic.
“This is our marker of success,” he stressed, after noting how even the PBB hosts were unwittingly dragged into the fray by both supporters and bashers.
“More interactions mean more are engaged. More engagement means you are there, you are being talked about,” he said.
This, in all probability, is the reason why there is a second celebrity collab edition between ABS-CBN stars and Sparkle artists that’s on the horizon.
Given a chance, Domingo would like an all-star edition of Pinoy Big Brother. He wants to see previous celebrity housemates in the PBB House. He wants to see Baron Geisler, Bb. Gandanghari and Gabby dela Merced housed again inside.
Lassy, MC Muah back on ‘It’s Showtime’
After an absence of almost two months, comedians Lassy and MC Muah returned to It’s Showtime yesterday, 21 August.
The two’s return to the show means all’s well that ends well between the two comedians and Vice Ganda.
When a YouTube video showed Vice Ganda castigating Muah during a Holy Week vacation in Palawan, the tandem of Lassy and Muah was conspicuously absent on It’s Showtime, fueling rumors that Vice Ganda had them axed from the show.
But in Vice Ganda’s recent two-night concert at the Araneta Coliseum with Regine Velasquez, the Unkaboggable star engaged in a comic banter with Lassy and Muah, ending speculations of their animosity.