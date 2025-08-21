Albay, TESDA partner for AI Readiness Institute

Albay province is partnering with the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) to launch the country's first Artificial Intelligence (AI) Readiness Institute, according to Representative Raymond Adrian Salceda.

Salceda, who represents Albay's Third District, said he has discussed the concept with TESDA Secretary Francisco Benitez. The new initiative, which will offer AI courses, is expected to begin as early as October and will support President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s goal of boosting food and agriculture production.

The online institute will aim to equip workers, students and entrepreneurs with the skills needed for a technology-driven economy.

"I want it started here in Albay because we have many virtual assistants who will benefit from it," Salceda said in a statement. "We also have many students who are interested in it."

The initial courses will focus on the province’s virtual assistant workforce, particularly those in his district. To make the program accessible, TESDA will cover assessment fees for its free online courses, ensuring certifications are within reach.

Over time, the institute plans to expand into AI applications for agriculture, government services, public safety, disaster response and basic health services.

Salceda and Benitez also discussed specific measures to improve rice productivity in Albay's Third District, which is known as the province's "rice granary." These measures include targeted farmers' training, the introduction of AI-assisted crop management tools and expanded access to TESDA's agri-mechanization and precision agriculture courses.

Salceda said these efforts are in line with the president's instructions for TESDA to help enhance crop harvests, with the goal of increasing agricultural yields, improving farmers' incomes and strengthening local food security.