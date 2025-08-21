Alas players get greenlight to play in PVL   

Members of Alas Pilipinas have been given the go-signal to play for their respective mother clubs in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) following an early release.

Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) vice president Ricky Palou confirmed the development Thursday during the opening day of the 2025 Invitationals.

“President Tats Suzara of PNVF released the players to the clubs, so they were allowed to play. I think they had a meeting the other night, that's when he announced that all the national team players could go back to their clubs and play,” said Palou, also the PVL president.

PLDT rookie Alleiah Malaluan and Chery Tiggo libero Jen Nierva saw action for their respective squads after skipping the pre-season On Tour due to their national team duties.

Palou said the PNVF leadership decided to allow Alas players to return to their PVL teams despite the still ongoing national team window, which will end by 15 October, since the squad won’t be participating in any international tournament this year other than the Southeast Asian Games in December in Thailand.

Alas won bronze in both legs of the Southeast Asian V-League held in Thailand and Vietnam.

“The national team period is up to October 15, but there are no more tournaments to play. Why hold them? So that's what we were discussing with President Tats Suzara. He said that since there’s no more game, they can return (to their teams),” Palou said.

However, Alas players will have to attend national team practice three times a week.

“During the Reinforced Conference, where it's going on, the players will still practice with the national team three times a week. Then, at the end of November, they’ll practice entirely with the national team,” Palou added.