AFP vows unified intelligence vs emerging threats

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) reaffirmed its commitment to a unified and modern intelligence strategy during the first anniversary celebration of the Armed Forces Intelligence Command (AIC) recently.

The event, held at Camp Emilio Aguinaldo, highlighted the AIC’s role in multi-domain intelligence operations since its activation on 21 August 2024. The theme of the celebration was “Integrated and Interoperable Intelligence in a Changing Threat Landscape.”

AFP chief General Romeo S. Brawner Jr. underscored the growing importance of a consolidated intelligence capability in safeguarding the country.

“By continuously advancing its capabilities in conducting multi-domain intelligence and security operations across the strategic, operational, and tactical spectrum, the AIC fulfills its role of integrating all intelligence capabilities for our organization, which is crucial in protecting our flag and the people,” Brawner said.

To further enhance the AIC’s operational capacity, Brawner awarded the command a Certificate of Grant for 117 plantilla positions, reinforcing its manpower and institutional strength.

The establishment of the AIC marked a major step in the military’s modernization, as it serves as the central unit for integrated intelligence operations in land, sea, air, cyber, and space domains.

In other news, Brawner met with outgoing German Non-Resident Defense Attaché Lt. Col. Philipp Doert and incoming attaché Cmdr. Michael Radtke on Tuesday. The meeting reaffirmed the growing defense partnership between the Philippines and Germany, which signed a landmark defense agreement in May.

Brawner expressed optimism that with Radtke at the helm, defense relations will continue to deepen, particularly in areas of mutual security interests and regional stability.