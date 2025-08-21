AFP reaffirms unified intelligence efforts vs. emerging threats

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) underscored its firm commitment to a unified and modern intelligence strategy in addressing today’s complex security environment in time of the first anniversary celebration of the Armed Forces Intelligence Command (AIC).

The event, held at Camp Emilio Aguinaldo in Quezon City, gathered top AFP officials and intelligence leaders to commemorate AIC’s achievements since its activation on 21 August 2024.

With the theme “AIC @ 1: Integrated and Interoperable Intelligence in a Changing Threat Landscape,” the celebration highlighted the command’s contributions to multi-domain intelligence operations that support the AFP’s national security objectives.

AFP chief General Romeo S. Brawner Jr. led the ceremonies.

He emphasized the growing importance of a consolidated intelligence capability in safeguarding the country.

“By continuously advancing its capabilities in conducting multi-domain intelligence and security operations across the strategic, operational, and tactical spectrum, the AIC fulfills its role of integrating all intelligence capabilities for our organization, which is crucial in protecting our Flag and the people,” Brawner said in his keynote address.

In a move to further enhance the AIC’s operational capacity, Brawner also awarded a Certificate of Grant for 117 plantilla positions to the command, reinforcing its manpower and institutional strength.

Also in attendance were Commander of AIC Lt. Gen. Ferdinand Barandon and Deputy Commander Maj. Gen. Simplitius Adecer, along with other high-ranking AFP officials and intelligence personnel.

The AFP noted that the establishment of the AIC marked a major step in the military’s modernization efforts, serving as the central unit for integrated intelligence operations in land, sea, air, cyber, and space domains.

As the AIC enters its second year, the AFP reaffirmed its commitment to staying adaptive, interoperable, and future-ready amid a rapidly evolving threat landscape that spans both traditional and non-traditional security challenges.