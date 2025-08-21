AFP detects increased Chinese activity in Ayungin Shoal

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) has reported a significant increase in Chinese maritime activity near Ayungin Shoal, citing movements of China Coast Guard vessels, maritime militia, and aerial assets within the Philippine Exclusive Economic Zone.

In a statement late Thursday night, the AFP detected a total of five China Coast Guard ships, supported by eleven smaller craft, including rigid-hulled inflatable boats (RHIBs) and fast boats, which were spotted in the area on August 20.

Some of the fast boats were reportedly equipped with mounted weapons, including heavy crew-served armaments.

The presence of nine Chinese maritime militia vessels was also confirmed, along with aerial support from one rotary-wing aircraft and one unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV).

In a statement, AFP Public Affairs Office Chief Col. Xerxes Trinidad emphasized the importance of continued monitoring in the West Philippine Sea (WPS).

“Our continuous monitoring activity in the WPS provides us with a clear picture of the operational environment and awareness of the situation,” he said.

Trinidad also stressed that “the AFP has contingencies emplaced for any eventualities.”

“We affirm our commitment to performing our mandate to protect our sovereignty and sovereign rights in the WPS,” he added.

The earlier monitoring was part of the AFP’s continuing Maritime Domain Awareness (MDA) operations to ensure the protection of Philippine territory and to maintain stability in the region.

Ayungin Shoal remains a focal point of diplomatic and maritime friction between the Philippines and China.