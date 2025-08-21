AFP chief hails outgoing, incoming German Defense attachés

Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Chief of Staff General Romeo S. Brawner Jr. warmly welcomed both the outgoing and incoming German Defense Attachés

During a courtesy call held at the AFP General Headquarters on August 20, Brawner met with outgoing German Non-Resident Defense Attaché, Lieutenant Colonel (GS) Philipp Doert, and incoming attaché, Commander Michael Radtke, in a symbolic meeting that reaffirmed the growing defense partnership between the Philippines and Germany.

In his remarks, Brawner extended his gratitude to LTC Doert for his significant contributions in advancing defense cooperation during his tenure.

The transition comes on the heels of a landmark defense agreement signed by the Philippines and Germany in May 2025, which has opened doors for increased joint military activities, information exchanges, and strategic cooperation.

Brawner expressed optimism that with CDR Radtke taking the helm, the defense relations between the two nations will continue to deepen, particularly in areas of mutual security interests and regional stability.

AFP Public Affairs Chief Col. Xerxes Trinidad said the courtesy visit underscored the AFP’s commitment to strengthening international military partnerships and fostering regional peace through dialogue, cooperation, and shared values with trusted allies.