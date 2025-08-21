A failure? Sara says BBM asked her to stay

Vice President Sara Duterte has rejected Malacañang’s statement describing her performance as Department of Education (DepEd) secretary as a “complete failure,” saying she was unfairly judged during her two-year stint.

In an interview in The Hague, Netherlands on Wednesday, Duterte defended her record while insisting that the Philippine education system remains behind other countries.

“We are truly behind in our education system compared to more developed countries. That is a fact of the Philippines, and I have every right to state the truth about our nation. That is covered by our freedom of speech and expression, so no one should be angry,” she said.

She added she could not understand why the Palace labeled her a total failure. “That was not the reaction of President Marcos when I submitted my resignation,” she said.

Duterte claimed Marcos even asked her to stay and offered her another government post, which she declined.

“And to think that the Department of Education was delivering results. He tried to convince me to remain, then asked if I wanted another position. I said no. He also asked if I could help in the 2025 midterm elections, but I told him I had no plans,” she said.

Malacañang, however, maintained its position. Palace Press Officer Undersecretary Claire Castro said Duterte herself admitted she lacked expertise in the education sector and relied heavily on her staff for the Matatag curriculum launched in 2023.

“Records will speak for themselves. She admitted she had no expertise in formulating the Matatag curriculum since she was not from the education sector,” Castro said.

She also cited unresolved issues under Duterte’s watch, including P1.5 million worth of laptops and learning materials left unused since 2020, which current Education Secretary Sonny Angara has since released. Castro added that fraudulent claims by private schools for “ghost students” cost the government over P100 million.

“It’s a good thing Secretary Angara discovered this right away,” she said.

Duterte, however, argued that Marcos’s attempts to make her reconsider her resignation were proof that she was not viewed as a failure. “Those were not the actions of someone who thought I failed, but of someone who still needed me for the job,” she said.

As this developed, Castro said the Vice President is not truthful or reliable.

“All her stories are to discredit the President because she wants him to leave office and become president herself. ‘Selfish desires,’” she said.