42nd Ninoy Aquino Day

Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) personnel carefully handle the flowers offer to the monument of Benigno Simeon "Ninoy" Aquino Jr to marked his 42nd death anniversary at people power monument along Edsa in Quezon City on Thursday August 21 2025, Ninoy Aquino a Filipino politician who served as a senator of the Philippines (1967–1972) and governor of the province of Tarlac, was shot in the head after returning to the Philippines in the early afternoon on August 21, 1983. Photograph by Analy Labor for DAILY TRIBUNE











Copied

Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) personnel carefully handle the flowers offer to the monument of Benigno Simeon "Ninoy" Aquino Jr to marked his 42nd death anniversary at people power monument along Edsa in Quezon City on Thursday August 21 2025, Ninoy Aquino a Filipino politician who served as a senator of the Philippines (1967–1972) and governor of the province of Tarlac, was shot in the head after returning to the Philippines in the early afternoon on August 21, 1983. Photograph by Analy Labor for DAILY TRIBUNE Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) personnel carefully handle the flowers offer to the monument of Benigno Simeon "Ninoy" Aquino Jr to marked his 42nd death anniversary at people power monument along Edsa in Quezon City on Thursday August 21 2025, Ninoy Aquino a Filipino politician who served as a senator of the Philippines (1967–1972) and governor of the province of Tarlac, was shot in the head after returning to the Philippines in the early afternoon on August 21, 1983. Photograph by Analy Labor for DAILY TRIBUNE Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) personnel carefully handle the flowers offer to the monument of Benigno Simeon "Ninoy" Aquino Jr to marked his 42nd death anniversary at people power monument along Edsa in Quezon City on Thursday August 21 2025, Ninoy Aquino a Filipino politician who served as a senator of the Philippines (1967–1972) and governor of the province of Tarlac, was shot in the head after returning to the Philippines in the early afternoon on August 21, 1983. Photograph by Analy Labor for DAILY TRIBUNE Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) personnel carefully handle the flowers offer to the monument of Benigno Simeon "Ninoy" Aquino Jr to marked his 42nd death anniversary at people power monument along Edsa in Quezon City on Thursday August 21 2025, Ninoy Aquino a Filipino politician who served as a senator of the Philippines (1967–1972) and governor of the province of Tarlac, was shot in the head after returning to the Philippines in the early afternoon on August 21, 1983. Photograph by Analy Labor for DAILY TRIBUNE