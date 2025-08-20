‘Yorme’ vows justice for slain Japanese nationals

Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso has vowed that justice would be served after police arrested two suspects in the fatal shooting of two Japanese tourists in Malate.

To recall, the Japanese nationals —identified as Akinobu Nakayama and Hideaki Satori — were shot and killed after they got out of a taxi on Malvar Street on the night of 15 August.

The suspects were identified as brothers Abel Manabat and Albert Manabat, both from Minalin, Pampanga. A third suspect remains at large.

“As we have promised the people of Manila, we may not stop all crimes at the very moment they happen, but we will make sure justice will be served,” Domagoso said.

The Manila Police District has filed murder and theft charges against the two suspects. Authorities were able to track down the Manabat brothers using surveillance footage, witness testimony, and social media checks.

Domagoso extended his condolences to the victims’ families and assured them of the city’s commitment to finding the third suspect.

“We are deeply saddened that things like this happen in our city, but we guarantee you, no matter what, we will not rest until justice is served,” he said.

Police investigators said the tourists were targeted by a suspected mastermind based in Japan, who allegedly offered payment for their killing.

The mayor said the arrests show that law enforcement acted swiftly and that Manila would continue to work with the Philippine National Police, the Department of Justice, and the Japanese Embassy to resolve the case.