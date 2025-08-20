Why you should watch 'I Love You Since 1892'

When literature and streaming collide, magic often happens. That’s exactly what awaits audiences as I Love You Since 1892—the award-winning Wattpad phenomenon by Binibining Mia—finally makes its way to the screen this September 6, exclusively on Viva One.

From bestseller to screen sensation

Before it became a highly anticipated series, I Love You Since 1892 first captured hearts as a novel that dominated bestseller lists. With over 210,000 copies sold across five volumes, plus spinoffs and a collector’s box set, the book was awarded Book of the Year – Fiction by ABS-CBN Books.

The author, Binibining Mia, has long been credited for reinvigorating Philippine historical fiction, weaving a love story that not only entertained but also deepened readers’ appreciation for the country’s past. “When I read the messages of readers saying that they now appreciate history more or that in some ways the story touched them, it makes me feel good to know that as writers we get to inspire readers to change the course of their lives,” she said during her acceptance speech.

A story across time

At the heart of the narrative is Carmela, a modern-day girl from 2016, who finds herself mysteriously transported to 1892. There, she meets Juanito, the son of a powerful gobernadorcillo and a doctor-to-be. Their fated romance unfolds against the turbulence of the Philippine revolution—raising questions not just about love, but also about identity, sacrifice, and destiny.

This unique premise blends youthful romance with a richly historical backdrop, offering audiences a rare combination of kilig and cultural depth.

Why you shouldn’t miss it

1. A Beloved Cast

The series stars Heaven Peralejo as Carmela, Jerome Ponce as Juanito, and Joseph Marco in a pivotal role—actors known for their strong on-screen chemistry and emotional performances.

2. A Cinematic Vision

Under the direction of McArthur C. Alejandre, the show promises to deliver sweeping visuals, period-accurate settings, and heartfelt storytelling that brings 19th-century Philippines to vivid life.

3. A Love Story That Transcends Eras

Beyond romance, the series tackles questions of fate, courage, and the choices that shape both personal lives and history. It’s a story that resonates deeply with Filipino audiences—reminding us of our roots while keeping us hooked on the drama of love tested by time.

4. A Cultural Milestone

With its mix of Wattpad roots, mainstream recognition, and now a major streaming adaptation, I Love You Since 1892 stands as a modern testament to how Filipino stories can evolve across platforms while still honoring history.

If you’ve ever wondered what it’s like to fall in love across centuries—or if you simply want a series that blends romance, history, and fantasy in a uniquely Filipino way—I Love You Since 1892 deserves a spot on your watchlist.

This isn’t just a love story. It’s a journey through time, a rediscovery of history, and proof that true love—like great storytelling—never fades.