Villar’s Vision Champions

I n a landmark ceremony, former Senator Cynthia A. Villar and her daughter Senator Camille Villar led over the inauguration of the modern radiology imaging machines and connecting bridge of the Las Piñas General Hospital and Satellite Trauma Center last August 7. These aim to further improve the quality of medical services for patients in the city and the nearby areas.
nThe newly installed 128-slice CT (Computed Tomography) scan and 1.5 Tesla MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) machines are expected to significantly enhance the speed and accuracy of diagnostic procedures, crucial for the early detection and treatment of diseases. This initiative is part of the hospital’s ongoing modernization efforts to meet the increasing demand for quality medical services.
Alongside the unveiling of the advanced imaging machines, a newly constructed connecting bridge linking the old and new hospital buildings was also inaugurated. This addition is expected to streamline the movement of patients and medical staff, particularly during emergencies and critical care situations.
The event likewise included the blessing of a multi-purpose hall on the 11th floor, named in honor of former Senator Cynthia Villar, in recognition of her longstanding commitment to healthcare development especially the Las Piñas General Hospital.
This continuous project reflects former Senator Cynthia Villar’s unwavering dedication to public health, a legacy that began during her tenure as Las Piñas Representative.
In 2004, she authored Republic Act 9240, which converted the district hospital into the Las Piñas General Hospital and Satellite Trauma Center (LPGH-STC), expanding its bed capacity from 50 to 200.
Republic Act No. 11497 , which was authored by then Representative Camille Villar and championed by then Senator Cynthia Villar in the Senate, was signed into law in Nov. 13, 2020. This increased the hospital bed to 500 and mandated the construction of the 12-storey building, which was inaugurated in March 2025.
These developments stand as a testament to their continued advocacy and genuine service to the people of Las Piñas.
Also gracing the event were Health Undersecretary Ma. Carolina Vidal Taiño of the Supply Chain Management Service, Health Undersecretary Gregorio T. Murillo Jr. of the Health Facilities Enhancement Program Management Office, DOH-Metro Manila Center for Health Development Regional Director Lester M. Tan, Dr. Lilybeth Ibarrientos, the OIC-Medical Center Chief II of LPGH-STC, along with other hospital officials and staff.