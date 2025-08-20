Villar’s Vision Champions

The event likewise included the blessing of a multi-purpose hall on the 11th floor, named in honor of former Senator Cynthia Villar, in recognition of her longstanding commitment to healthcare development especially the Las Piñas General Hospital.

This continuous project reflects former Senator Cynthia Villar’s unwavering dedication to public health, a legacy that began during her tenure as Las Piñas Representative.

In 2004, she authored Republic Act 9240, which converted the district hospital into the Las Piñas General Hospital and Satellite Trauma Center (LPGH-STC), expanding its bed capacity from 50 to 200.

Republic Act No. 11497 , which was authored by then Representative Camille Villar and championed by then Senator Cynthia Villar in the Senate, was signed into law in Nov. 13, 2020. This increased the hospital bed to 500 and mandated the construction of the 12-storey building, which was inaugurated in March 2025.