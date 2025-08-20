SUBSCRIBE NOW
UP recruit passes away after collapse during training
Photograph courtesy of UP Office for Athletics and Sports Development
Published on

University of the Philippines confirmed on Wednesday the death of its men's basketball team recruit Israel Osamudiame Friday.

He was 19.

The Nigerian student-athlete collapsed during practice on Tuesday.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital but expired despite efforts from medical personnel.

The exact cause of his death is still being determined.

The 6-foot-10 Friday recently transferred from Centro Escolar University and was serving his residency to help the defending University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) champions Fighting Maroons.

