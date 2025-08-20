UP mourns Friday passing

Promising University of the Philippines (UP) recruit Israel Osamudiame Friday passed away on Tuesday after collapsing during the Fighting Maroons’ training session.

He was 19.

The school, through its Office of Athletics and Sports Development, confirmed the heartbreaking news of the tragic loss of the Abuja, Nigeria native on Wednesday.

Friday, who was serving his residency following his transfer from Centro Escolar University, was rushed to the hospital after his collapse but was pronounced dead despite the efforts of medical personnel.

The exact cause of his death is still being determined.

UP is already in close contact with his family and has extended its full support during this difficult time.

The 6-foot-10 Friday was supposed to reinforce the Fighting Maroons’ middle following the departure of big man Quentin Millora-Brown, who helped them capture the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 87 title.

The state university is building up for its title defense starting next month.