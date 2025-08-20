Tulfo backs Lacson’s exposé on multi-billion flood control anomalies

Senator Erwin Tulfo on Wednesday voiced his full backing for Senator Ping Lacson’s call for accountability amid alarming revelations of anomalies in the country’s multi-billion-peso flood control projects.

In his manifestation to Lacson’s privilege speech at the plenary session, Tulfo expressed deep concern over findings recently exposed in a Senate Blue Ribbon Committee hearing chaired by Senator Rodante Marcoleta.

He mentioned that the hearing revealed a slew of “ghost projects” in the absence of a coherent flood control master plan, and apparent favoritism in the allocation of funds, which were diverted to provinces not even classified as flood-prone.

“Nakakapanlumo dahil sa kabila ng bilyon-bilyong pondong inilaan, marami pa rin sa ating kababayan ang nalulubog sa baha,” Tulfo lamented.

“This is nothing less than a grand robbery of our nation.”

He then noted that nearly P996.5 billion, or close to a trillion pesos, was allocated through the General Appropriations Act (GAA) to the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) under the Flood Management Program, excluding budgets earmarked for other agencies such as the Department of Environment and Natural Resources and the Metro Manila Development Authority.

Citing Senate Resolution No. 31, which he filed to investigate reported abuses within the program, Tulfo pressed the need for truth, transparency, and justice, warning that continued inaction would lead to further suffering of Filipino communities repeatedly ravaged by floods.

He also mentioned two other legislative efforts that could curb corruption in infrastructure projects, including Senate Resolution No. 70, which aims to probe illegal constructions along waterways in Palawan, and Senate Bill No. 769, which proposes the institutionalization of a Metro Manila Drainage Master Plan to serve as a long-term blueprint for flood control infrastructure.

“Harap-harapan na pong ninakawan ang taong bayan dahil sa kakulangan ng pananagutan,” he said. “Let’s build a Philippines that doesn’t just survive the floods, but rises above it.”

The Senate is expected to schedule further investigations into the flood control anomalies in the coming weeks, with several lawmakers signaling support for a broader crackdown on corruption in infrastructure spending.