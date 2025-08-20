TESDA, AMAES forge diamond partnership for WorldSkills ASEAN 2025

The Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) has taken a bold step in preparing for the 14th WorldSkills ASEAN Competition by signing a Diamond Partnership Agreement with the AMA Education System (AMAES). The regional showcase of technical excellence will run from August 21–29, 2025, at the World Trade Center, with the Philippines as proud host.

The ceremonial signing was led by TESDA Secretary/Director General Jose Francisco “Kiko” B. Benitez and AMAES President Dr. Marie Redina M. Victoria. The agreement is part of a multi-partner collaboration including the NCR-Alliance of TVET Schools Association (NATSA) and Cybershield Training Solutions, Inc., aiming to deliver a world-class competition that cements the Philippines’ leadership in skills development and regional competitiveness.

A partnership driven by innovation and excellence

As the country’s first and largest IT-based educational network, AMAES will play a strategic role in preparing and executing the event. With decades of technology-driven, industry-focused education, the network is committing substantial resources to ensure seamless operations.

Key contributions from AMAES include:

Infrastructure and Equipment: Providing cutting-edge facilities, industry-standard tools, and specialized competition equipment at no cost.

Human Capital Development: Leading the training and technical preparation of competitors and expert judges through its network of educators, industry professionals, and alumni.

On-Site Technical Expertise: Deploying skilled professionals to ensure uninterrupted operations and immediate technical support during the event.

These efforts reinforce AMAES’s commitment to shaping the competition into a milestone for Filipino skills excellence.

Elevating Filipino talent on a regional stage

The WorldSkills ASEAN Competition gathers Southeast Asia’s top technical-vocational professionals, competing in fields such as IT, cybersecurity, creative arts, manufacturing, construction, and service industries. The Cyber Security (Skill 54) category will test participants on real-world tasks, from secure network configurations to rapid problem-solving under pressure.

Hosting the event allows the Philippines not only to manage a major international competition but also to highlight the quality of its Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programs, showcase its workforce, and inspire future skilled professionals.

A shared commitment to national pride

TESDA Secretary Benitez emphasized the importance of collaboration:

“As we prepare to welcome the ASEAN’s finest talents, this is more than just hosting an event — it is our moment to showcase the skill, resilience, and creativity of the Filipino workforce. With strong partners like AMAES, we can deliver world-class training, tools, and support, making this competition a true benchmark of excellence and a source of lasting national pride.”

With the countdown underway, the TESDA–AMAES Diamond Partnership sets the stage for a competition that promises to elevate Filipino talent, establish new benchmarks in skills mastery, and reaffirm the Philippines’ position as a powerhouse in ASEAN technical excellence.