Swift police response saves 2 minors

PALO, Leyte — Police have rescued two minors who were allegedly victims of human trafficking after a quick response from authorities using a new communication system.

The rescue operation began after one of the victims, a 15-year-old female, reported to the Ormoc City Police Office that her sister had allegedly been a victim of human trafficking.

Using the Zello app, a communication platform designed to improve police response time, the Provincial Tactical Operation Center directed all units to conduct a dragnet operation.

They were able to intercept a bus bound for Metro Manila in Barangay Carayman, Calbayog City, on Monday.

Upon receiving the information, the Calbayog City Police Station immediately set up a checkpoint along the Maharlika Highway. They successfully intercepted the bus and rescued the two minors.

Police arrested a 31-year-old woman, identified as “Linda,” a resident of Ormoc City, Leyte.

Police Regional Office 8 chief Brig. Gen. Jason Capoy commended the swift action of the Calbayog City Police Station.

“The prompt response of our personnel in Calbayog CPS reflects their steadfast dedication to protecting the vulnerable, especially minors, from the threats of human trafficking,” Capoy said.