Swatch pulls 'slanted eye' ad after Chinese social media uproar

Swiss watchmaker Swatch has issued a public apology after an advertisement from its Essentials collection sparked backlash for featuring a gesture widely perceived as derogatory and racist. The company confirmed Monday that it had “immediately removed all related materials worldwide,” according to PBS.

The ad depicted an Asian male model pulling the corners of his eyes upward and backward with his fingers, a gesture criticized on social media in China as offensive. The campaign drew significant attention, with influencers in the region weighing in against the imagery.

Swatch addressed the controversy on Instagram, stating, “We sincerely apologize for any distress or misunderstanding this may have caused.” The company added that it would “treat this matter with the utmost importance.” The apology was also posted on China’s social network Weibo in both Chinese and English, according to Swiss public broadcaster SRF.