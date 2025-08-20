Still al dente

What began in 1997 as a dream to bring real Italian home-style cooking to Manila has since grown into a household favorite.

In 1987, Margarita Forés started her journey in Italy, learning how to cook from three Italian signoras. She learned a very home-style approach to cooking, with sessions in their kitchens in the mornings, lessons about the best and freshest ingredients in the markets over lunch and dinners at different restaurants in the evenings.

Forés came back home and spent nearly a decade sharing her newfound passion, cooking in people’s homes, slowly learning the ropes of a career in the food industry. In 1997, she opened the first Cibo, a modern Italian caffé-paninoteca, inspired by the mushrooming panino places in the cities of Milan and Rome.

Since then, the restaurant has grown, proudly serving a wide range of authentic Italian dishes — Antipasti, Zuppe, Insalate, Paste, Pizze, Secondi Piatti, Dolci and Bevande.

Today, Cibo celebrates its 28 years of bringing fresh, modern and timeless Italian fare to Filipino tables, inviting loyal customers and first-timers alike to rediscover the brand that they have loved for decades.