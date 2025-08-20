Still al dente

What began in 1997 as a dream to bring real Italian home-style cooking to Manila has since grown into a household favorite.
In 1987, Margarita Forés started her journey in Italy, learning how to cook from three Italian signoras. She learned a very home-style approach to cooking, with sessions in their kitchens in the mornings, lessons about the best and freshest ingredients in the markets over lunch and dinners at different restaurants in the evenings.
Forés came back home and spent nearly a decade sharing her newfound passion, cooking in people’s homes, slowly learning the ropes of a career in the food industry. In 1997, she opened the first Cibo, a modern Italian caffé-paninoteca, inspired by the mushrooming panino places in the cities of Milan and Rome.
Since then, the restaurant has grown, proudly serving a wide range of authentic Italian dishes — Antipasti, Zuppe, Insalate, Paste, Pizze, Secondi Piatti, Dolci and Bevande.
Today, Cibo celebrates its 28 years of bringing fresh, modern and timeless Italian fare to Filipino tables, inviting loyal customers and first-timers alike to rediscover the brand that they have loved for decades.
“Honestly, it’s consistency — the consistency of the food and the service that my mom started. This is what made it last for 28 years, and you can really feel it can last another 20. All because of my mom,” Amado Forés, chief executive officer of AF Hospitality and son of Cibo founder Margarita Forés, said.
Cibo looks ahead, reimagining the dining experience for the next generation while staying rooted in the same philosophy of freshness, simplicity and quality.
Among its most anticipated highlights this year is the launch of limited-edition dishes from executive chef Jorge Mendez. Available until 30 September, diners can indulge in bold, playful interpretations of Italian staples: Tubettoni alla Nduja, a spicy and creamy pasta dish featuring Nduja sausage, burrata, tomato tsukemono and stewed tomatoes. Second is Nduja Pizza, with tomato sauce, mozzarella and topped with Nduja sausage and burrata.
Cibo reimagines familiar Filipino flavors through Turon Bomboloni, filled with banana cream custard and topped with caramelized banana, and Ube Maritozzo, made extra decadent with ube custard, cream and caramelized coconut.
The restaurant is also relaunching its Bimbi program to all stores nationwide. Originally launched at the Power Plant Mall in Rockwell, the initiative was thoughtfully designed with young diners in mind, complete with interactive coloring placemats, crayons and the lovable Cibots.
On 22 August, diners can enjoy a Cibo favorite for just P28 with a minimum P1,500 single-receipt dine-in purchase at any store nationwide. The signature iced tea is also priced at P28.