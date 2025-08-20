Shake Shack has launched its new Spark Chili Menu in collaboration with the Hong Kong brand A Spark of Madness.

Founded by Simran Savlani, A Spark of Madness first came to life through her cookbook of the same name before expanding into handmade condiments. Among her creations are the signature Crispy Chili Oil and a line of liquor-infused jams, including Spark Pink Guava Jam with gin, Spark Pineapple Jam with whisky and Spark Peach Jam with tequila. What began in Hong Kong has now grown across Asia and beyond — bringing bold flavors to Shake Shack’s latest menu.

The Spark Chili Menu highlights Shake Shack classics with a twist. First is their Crispy Chili Cheesedog, a meaty hotdog sandwich topped with a generous amount of cheese and with Savlani’s Crispy Chili Oil.

For chicken lovers, there is the Crispy Chili Chicken, with a perfect mix of crunch, juiciness and that spicy kick, along with their Crispy Chili Chicken Bites, snack-sized yet filled with the same bold flavor. Not to be missed are the Crispy Chili Cheese Fries — a side dish that takes Shake Shack’s iconic cheesy fries up another level with the addition of the chili oil for that extra punch.

Worried about the heat? No need to worry, as Savlani herself rated the spiciness at just 2.5 out of 5, making it a flavorful yet approachable treat even for those who are not big on spicy food.

And to balance out the heat, Shake Shack also recommends ending off the meal with a creamy vanilla ice cream sundae, with toppings of your choice and a drizzle of A Spark of Madness’ signature jams or even more Crispy Chili Oil, adding more flavor to your sweet dessert.

And if you cannot get enough of the spice, the A Spark of Madness’ Crispy Chili Oil itself will be available for purchase in Shake Shack branches and on their website, except in SM North EDSA, Gateway 2 Mall and NAIA Terminal 3.

Spark Chili Menu is available for a limited time only, from 19 August to 18 October, at all Shake Shack branches nationwide.