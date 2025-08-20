‘Set Na Natin ‘To’ trophy tour set

A mini tournament among four Ilocos Norte teams will welcome the “Set Na Natin ’To” Trophy and Mascot Tour this Saturday at the recently-opened SM City Laoag.

Block Builders, Laoag MVT, PSQ and NWU will be playing in the tournament at the Dap Ayan Park to help highlight one of the major activities for the FIVB Volleyball Men’s World Championship 2025.

It will also be a landmark day as the first major activity at the SM City Laoag, which opened only last May.

Ilocos Norte sports consultant Faivo Bartolome said invites were already sent to Ilocos Norte Governor Cecilia Marcos and Vice Governor Matthew Manotoc as well as Laoag City Mayor James Bryan Alcid and Vice Mayor Rey Carlos Fariñas for the event that starts at 10 a.m. and culminating with the formal program at 6 p.m.

The three-city “Set Na Natin ’To” Trophy and Mascot Tour started last Saturday at the SM Seaside in Cebu City and will wrap up on 30 August at SM Downtown in Cagayan de Oro City.

Meanwhile, Alas Pilipinas is on track in its three-country European training camp in preparation for the world tourney set from 12 to 28 September at the Mall of Asia Arena and Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Right now, the squad is in Santo Tirso in Portugal with star players Bryan Bagunas and Marck Espejo back in harness after recovering from their respective injuries.