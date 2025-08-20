Selena Gomez’s scented manifesto

Not just another celebrity fragrance, Selena Gomez's Rare Eau de Parfum is a very personal product that was developed over two years to express her vision, values, and personal development.

“I wouldn’t want to put out another one until it fit and it was right,” Selena shared, referencing her first fragrance released at age 18. This time, she’s traded the sparkly sweetness of youth for a warm, spicy gourmand blend that whispers sophistication and self-assurance.

The fragrance's first notes of vanilla, caramel, and pistachio give way to undertones of ginger, sandalwood, and musk, reflecting Selena's own complex personality.

Designed with heart and inclusivity

Selena’s commitment to inclusivity shines through in the bottle design as it is inspired by her own experience with lupus and dexterity challenges, she collaborated with hand therapists and engineers to create a squat, ergonomic bottle that’s easy to hold and spray A. It’s beauty with purpose — accessible, thoughtful, and stylish.

The launch includes four Fragrance Layering Balms — Amber Vanilla, Floral Peony Blossom, Fresh Bergamot, and Woody Oak — designed to be worn alone or layered with the Eau de Parfum for a personalized touch. It’s a nod to individuality, encouraging wearers to define their own scent story.

Rare Eau de Parfum and its layering balms are available at Sephora, Sephora.com, and RareBeauty.com.