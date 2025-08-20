SC justice pushes stronger efforts against online child exploitation

Supreme Court Associate Justice Jose Midas P. Marquez called for stronger collaboration among the Judiciary, law enforcement and prosecutors to end online child exploitation and abuse.

Speaking at a high-level discussion on 14 August, Marquez, who chairs the Supreme Court Special Committee on Cybercrime and Electronic Evidence, emphasized the need for all stakeholders to work together to combat the issue.

The event marked the launch of a new report, “A Compendium of Perspectives,” prepared by the International Centre for Missing & Exploited Children. The report examines how “personal knowledge” rules are applied in cases involving online sexual abuse or exploitation of children (OSAEC) and child sexual abuse or exploitation materials (CSAEM).

The rule requires judges to personally examine witnesses under oath before issuing a search warrant.

Marquez described the compendium as a roadmap that will serve as a key reference for judges and law enforcement.

“When we bridge judicial wisdom with law enforcement and prosecutorial experience, we strengthen protection for our most vulnerable citizens,” Marquez said.

He cited that the compendium identified challenges such as limited training and a lack of prosecutor involvement, which “create delays that impact child protection.”

Marquez said the Supreme Court is already working on solutions. The court’s Management and Information Systems Office has recommended amendments to the Cybercrime Prevention Act to improve coordination between law enforcement and prosecutors.

The court is also updating the Rules on Criminal Procedure to improve how warrants are issued and reviewing the rules on cybercrime and electronic evidence to better respond to digital challenges.