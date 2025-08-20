SC Justice Marquez urges stronger collaboration to combat online child exploitation

Supreme Court (SC) Associate Justice Jose Midas P. Marquez has called for stronger collaboration among the Judiciary, law enforcement, and prosecutors to end online child exploitation and abuse.

Justice Marquez, chairperson of the SC Special Committee on Cybercrime and Electronic Evidence, delivered the keynote speech at the 2nd High-Level Discussion and Report Launch of A Compendium of Perspectives: Bridging the Gap Between Judicial and Law Enforcement Understanding of the Personal Knowledge Requirement in OSAEC/CSAEM on 14 August 2025 at RCBC Plaza in Makati City.

The Compendium, prepared by the International Centre for Missing & Exploited Children (ICMEC), examines how cybercrime search warrants are applied in cases involving Online Sexual Abuse or Exploitation of Children (OSAEC) and Child Sexual Abuse or Exploitation Materials (CSAEM). It explains the “personal knowledge” rule, which requires judges to personally determine, through witness examination under oath, whether a search warrant should be issued.

Justice Marquez described the Compendium as “an early step in our roadmap for action,” adding that it will serve as a reference for judges and law enforcers. “When we bridge judicial wisdom with law enforcement and prosecutorial experience, we strengthen protection for our most vulnerable citizens,” he said.

He noted challenges identified in the Compendium, including limited training and insufficient prosecutor involvement. “These create delays that impact child protection. This crisis demands both professional commitment and personal conviction. Child protection in fact transcends legal obligation—it is a moral duty.”

Marquez also shared that the SC, through its Management and Information Systems Office, has recommended amendments to Republic Act No. 10175, or the Cybercrime Prevention Act, to improve coordination between law enforcement and prosecutors. The Court is updating the Rules on Criminal Procedure and reviewing rules on cybercrime and electronic evidence to meet today’s digital challenges.

Emphasizing unity in combating OSAEC and CSAEM, Marquez said, “Even though the courts must remain independent, judges, law enforcement, and prosecutors need to work together to stop this terrible crime against our children. We will not rest until our digital landscape is safe. Our success will be measured by the tangible impact in protecting children. Let me be absolutely clear: Exploitation of children has no place in our society. Perpetrators must suffer the full extent of the law. Nothing less. To achieve this, all stakeholders need to work together.”