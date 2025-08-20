Salisi gang victimizes Comelec chief

Police have arrested one of the suspects in the theft of a bag belonging to Commission on Elections (Comelec) chairperson George Garcia, officials said Wednesday.

The 44-year-old female suspect, identified by police only as “Hazel,” was apprehended around 2 p.m. in Las Piñas City.

Police identified her through CCTV footage from the restaurant where the theft occurred.

Authorities recovered Garcia’s bag, which contained his identification cards and cellphone. The cash that was also in the bag was not recovered.

The theft took place Tuesday while Garcia was dining at a restaurant along Roxas Boulevard in Pasay City.

He had just attended a Senate hearing on the anti-dynasty bill. Six people posing as customers allegedly took his bag, which was placed beside his chair.

Pasay City Mayor Emi Calixto-Rubiano said she has instructed police to handle the investigation with “utmost urgency.”

“I have given stern instructions to ensure a thorough investigation and to bring the perpetrators to justice,” she said in a statement.

Police are still pursuing the five remaining suspects in the theft.