Rich Palawan fuel source emerges

The Department of Energy (DoE) has found promising indicators of white hydrogen in Palawan, uncovering the province’s potential to boost the country’s clean energy supply.

The agency said Wednesday that initial fieldwork in Kay’s Hot Spring in Puerto Princesa City and Bato-Bato Hot Spring in Narra showed signs of naturally occurring white hydrogen, a low-carbon energy source.

The DoE said these findings could add to Palawan’s contribution to the energy mix, alongside the Malampaya project.

White hydrogen or natural hydrogen occurs naturally in the Earth’s crust. It is released through geological processes, rather than being produced artificially through industrial methods like electrolysis (green hydrogen) or steam methane reforming (grey hydrogen).

It has drawn interest recently because it could offer a clean, abundant and low-cost hydrogen supply if viable deposits can be found and extracted at scale.

Energy security option

The reconnaissance survey, conducted from 12 to 15 August, was the second leg of the DoE’s nationwide program to explore nine ophiolite belts across the country.

“The DoE reaffirms its commitment to unlocking new indigenous energy frontiers, advancing scientific knowledge, and fueling a sustainable future for the Filipino people,” the agency said.

A technical team from the Energy Resource Development Bureau and the Energy Research and Testing Laboratory Services collected water, gas, and rock samples from hot springs and outcrops in Sofronio Española, Narra and Puerto Princesa.

The DoE said the samples will undergo laboratory analysis “to determine their potential and to guide the country’s broader strategy for harnessing indigenous clean energy resources.”

The agency noted that this effort forms part of its mission to enhance energy security, diversify the energy mix, and accelerate the shift to a low-carbon future.

This follows an earlier survey in Zambales and Pangasinan from 30 June to 4 July, which provided baseline geological and environmental data for contractors under the 2024 Philippine Bid Round.

Those areas included the Mangatarem Hot Spring in Pangasinan and the Botolan Hot Spring in Zambales.

Both the Palawan and Luzon surveys will serve as groundwork for the country’s first specialized training on native hydrogen exploration, which will gather local and international experts later this year.