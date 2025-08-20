Ramen treat only in SM North Edsa

In celebration of SM Supermalls’ 40th anniversary, Dohtonbori SM North Edsa is treating ramen lovers to a 40 percent discount on all ramen dishes for 40 days (from 1 August to 9 September).

Aside from its #OkonomiyakiExperience, Dohtonbori is known for its authentic Japanese dining experience, making it the perfect and comfy place to satisfy your ramen cravings.

Tonkotsu Ramen is a signature favorite, made from rich pork bone broth, resulting in a creamy and hearty base topped with tender pork slices and cooked-to-perfection noodles.

A lighter yet equally flavorful option, the Shoyu Ramen highlights the savory depth of soy sauce, offering a well-balanced umami taste that enhances the natural flavors of the ingredients. Meanwhile, the Spicy Tonkotsu Ramen is a bold twist on the classic tonkotsu, topped with minced pork and infused with a special blend of spices that adds a fiery kick to its creamy broth

Beyond ramen, Dohtonbori Philippines is best known as the first and only restaurant in the country where guests can cook their own okonomiyaki, Japan’s savory pancake, right at their table. The restaurant also serves a wide variety of Japanese staple dishes and even desserts.