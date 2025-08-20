Quietly watching, always present

Today is the 66th birthday of First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos and she is marking it with a break from the public eye. She embarked on a 10-day sabbatical beginning 16 August.

In the footsteps of her husband, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the First Lady is the quiet but strong force behind him.

As Mr. Marcos says hello to the crowds who wait to see him, Mrs. Marcos takes a moment to talk to them and deliver their message to the President.

The First Lady is not shy around the public. She passionately campaigns for her advocacies, such as “Lab for All” that brings medical support to those in need around the country. Her unmatched devotion to the arts, lifting Filipino artists to the global stage, and enjoying local culture make the Filipino people truly proud.

Even without a public mandate, Mrs. Marcos remains an unstoppable force by extending the President’s presence at every event she graces.

The First Lady’s regular attendance at the Goldenberg concert series has reignited the lights in the mansions surrounding Malacañang.

As she enjoys some quiet time, a caring nation awaits her return to the spotlight. But for now, Happy Birthday, Madam First Lady!