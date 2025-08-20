QC launches hepatitis care model with free screenings

Health workers collect blood samples from Quezon City residents who availed of the free hepatitis screening and counseling at the Ground Floor of the Quezon City Hall High Rise Building on Wednesday, August 20, 2025. The activity was held during the launch of the Hepatitis B and C Model of Care led by the Quezon City Health Department (QCHD) and the Office of the City Mayor (OCM), in partnership with Strengthening the Integrated Treatment and Care for Hepatitis (StITCH), as part of the World Hepatitis Day Celebration 2025. Photograph by Analy Labor for DAILY TRIBUNE











