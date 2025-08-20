PHLPost streamlines requirements for Postal ID applications

The Philippine Postal Corporation (PHLPost) has issued a new circular standardizing the requirements for Postal ID applications in all post offices across the country.

Acting Postmaster General and CEO Maximo C. Sta. Maria III said the directive aims to ensure uniform implementation and prevent inconvenience and confusion among applicants.

Under PHLPost Circular No. 25-48 dated March 20, 2025, applicants must personally appear and submit a duly accomplished application form written in bold letters using black or blue ink. They are also required to present one valid proof of identity, such as a PSA-issued birth certificate, National ID, UMID card, driver’s license, passport, PRC ID, voter’s ID, or any other government-issued card with a photo and signature.

In addition, proof of address must be submitted, which may include a barangay certificate of residency, utility bill, lease contract, land title, or school billing statement.

Additional documents will only be required in special cases, such as a marriage certificate for married women using their spouse’s surname, a death certificate or annulment decree for widowed or annulled applicants, a divorce decree for divorced individuals, and a naturalization certificate for naturalized Filipinos.

“PHLPost would like to remind the public that these requirements are standardized and that no additional documents should be imposed outside of those enumerated in the official guidelines,” Sta. Maria stressed.

He added that the Postal ID remains one of the most widely accepted government-issued identification cards in the Philippines, recognized by both public and private institutions for secure identification in financial transactions, government services, and other official purposes.

PHLPost also directed its area directors, postmasters, marketing specialists, and Postal ID screeners to strictly comply with the guidelines. Applicants may visit the nearest post office or check PHLPost’s website and official social media pages for more details.