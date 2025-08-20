PBA teams spice up Kadayawan Festival

DAVAO CITY — Four Philippine Basketball Association teams face an acid test when they collide in the 2025 Kadayawan Invitational basketball tournament in Davao City.

Blackwater and Phoenix tip things off as they clash in the 5 p.m. opening game on Thursday at the University of Southeastern Philippines gym.

Then, NLEX and Converge will face off in the main game at 7 p.m. of this event that coincides with the city’s 40th celebration of the annual Kadayawan Festival. Admission is free.

All eyes will be on the Fuel Masters as Willy Wilson makes his coaching debut while former De La Salle University standout Francis Escandor will play before his fellow Davaoeños in his Phoenix debut.

The following day, Phoenix battles Converge in the first game, followed by the NLEX-Blackwater tussle.

On Saturday, it’s Blackwater versus Converge and NLEX against Phoenix.

The top two teams after the eliminations will battle it out in Sunday’s finale, while a separate clash for third place is set for the two teams at the bottom of the standings.