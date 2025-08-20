Pasig residents in Ismar Kalawaan to finally own land after decades

More than 600 families in Ismar Kalawaan in Pasig City will finally owned the land on which they have lived for decades.

This, after Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto showed the contract under the lease-purchase agreement in a social media post on Wednesday.

"To the residents of Ismar, after several decades, the land is yours," Sotto said.

The mayor, however, reminded them that in accordance with the contract, they will pay this in installment at an affordable but appropriate amount.

"The city government will assist them such as free survey, but the land is not free–to be fair to all taxpayers and residents of Pasig," he said.

"Because the land on which your houses stand are now yours, it also has a corresponding responsibility to take care of said land," the mayor added.

Sotto also said that the city government will remove structures built beyond their lot or has "encroachment" at road lots.

"From now on, we will follow and we will not cross the lines of each lot here. For some who have encroached, the city government will give you a little time to do this spontaneously," the mayor added.