Pasay probes Comelec chair robbery

The Pasay City Authorities are investigating a robbery incident involving Commission on Elections (Comelec) Chairman Atty, George Erwin Garcia while having lunch in a restaurant along Roxas Boulevard Service Road on Tuesday.

In a statement by Pasay City Mayor Emi Calixto-Rubiano on Wednesday, she said she instructed Chief of Police of Pasay Police Colonel Joselito Desesto to address the matter with ‘utmost urgency.’

“I have given stern instructions to ensure a thorough investigation and to bring the perpetrators to justice,” she said.

Rubiano added that the police are working to apprehend all seven individuals reportedly involved.

Garcia on Wednesday confirmed that his bag was stolen around one in the afternoon after attending the Senate hearing on the anti-dynasty bill. He said around six people took his bag containing cash, a cellphone, and identification cards.

The Southern Police District identified three of the suspects as alias “Romson,” “Alberto,” and “Jun.”