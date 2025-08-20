Palace: Sara a ‘failure’ at DepEd

Malacañang took a swipe at Vice President Sara Duterte after she lamented the country’s outdated education system during an event in Kuwait, saying her criticisms only highlight her own failure as former Education Secretary.

Duterte had remarked that the Philippines lags behind other countries in modernizing education, noting that students abroad develop advanced skills early while the local system remains “stuck in paper and pencil.”

In a Wednesday press briefing, Palace Press Officer Undersecretary Claire Castro fired back.

“Her complaint now only reflects her position as DepEd secretary — as a complete failure,” Castro said.

She stressed that Duterte had nearly two years to address the very problems she is now criticizing.

“She was given the opportunity and the President trusted her from 2022 to 2024. Whatever she is complaining about, she should have accomplished during her time,” Castro added.

Castro assured students and teachers that DepEd is now “in good hands” under Secretary Sonny Angara, who she said has been addressing long-standing problems.

“Don’t worry students, teachers, and teaching staff. Secretary Angara is cleaning up any dirt left behind in the past,” she said.

Among the reforms, Castro highlighted Angara’s move to finally distribute P1.5 million worth of laptops, gadgets, and learning materials that had been procured as early as 2020 but left unused for years.

Padilla’s proposal unconstitutional — Palace

Malacañang on Wednesday reminded Senator Robinhood Padilla that his proposal to require mandatory drug testing for all government officials, including the President, violates the Constitution.

In a Palace briefing, Presidential Communications Undersecretary and Press Officer Atty. Claire Castro said the Supreme Court has long settled the issue, ruling that only random —not universal — drug testing is legally permissible.

“The only thing allowed is random drug testing. Senator Robin Padilla might just be wasting time and public funds. He should first study the law he wants to propose,” Castro said.

She cited the Supreme Court’s 3 November 2008 ruling in Social Justice Society v. Dangerous Drugs Board and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency, which struck down universal drug testing for violating the constitutional right to privacy.

Asked whether the Palace supports Padilla’s Senate Bill 1200, Castro replied: “I’m not saying we’re against it. What I’m saying is — it’s against the law.”

Padilla filed the bill on Monday, seeking annual drug testing for all government personnel — from rank-and-file employees to the President — using hair follicle analysis and urine testing.