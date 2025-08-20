Palace: Padilla’s mandatory drug testing bill 'unconstitutional'

Presidential Communications Office Undersecretary Claire Castro on Wednesday said Robin Padilla's bill on mandatory drug testing for all elected and appointed officials is "unconstitutional."

Citing the decision of the court regarding Social Justice Society vs. Dangerous Drugs Board in 2008, Castro pointed out that mandatory or universal testing goes against the Constitution and the right to privacy; only random drug testing is allowed.

"So baka magsayang lang po ng oras, at pera si Senator Robin Padilla, aralin po muna nya po ang nais nyang gawing batas," Castro said.

(So Senator Robin Padilla might just be wasting time and money; he should first study the law he wants to propose.)

She also clarified: "Hindi ko sinasabing hindi ako pabor, iyan ay labag sa batas." (I am not saying I am not in favor, that is against the law.)

Last week, Padilla's office became the talk of the town after his political affairs staff, now former, Nadia Moetengro, allegedly smoked marijuana inside the upper chamber’s building.