Palace: No flood control master plan turned over by Aquino admin

Palace Press Officer Claire Castro said Wednesday that the Marcos Jr. administration is not disregarding a flood control masterplan supposedly created by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) under former president Benigno “Noynoy” Aquino III, but clarified that no such plan was turned over to the current administration.

Former Public Works Secretary Rogelio Singson earlier claimed in an interview with ABS-CBN that a P351-billion flood control masterplan had been completed during the Aquino administration but was not implemented by the succeeding governments.

Castro said her office reached out to DPWH Secretary Manuel Bonoan, who told her the plan never reached him.

Singson reiterated that the masterplan had been finalized before he left office and that work had already started on key infrastructure projects, including the Pasig-Marikina River component of the Metro Manila Flood Management Masterplan.

"We already have a masterplan before we left [the PNoy admin.]," he said.

Malacañang also assured the public that the ongoing government investigation will include probing any potential links between certain officials and private contractors awarded most of the flood control projects.

“As the President said, regardless of whether someone is close to him, a friend, or someone he holds dear—if they are involved in anomalies like this, they will be investigated and held accountable,” Castro said.

She added that the President is committed to conducting a thorough investigation, emphasizing that no accusations would be made without sufficient proof.