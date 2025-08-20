Palace: NBI chief’s exit won’t impact missing sabungero probe

The ongoing investigations of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), including the high-profile case of missing sabungeros, will continue unaffected despite the resignation of NBI Director Jaime Santiago, Palace said Wednesday.

Presidential Communications Office (PCO) Undersecretary Claire Castro assured the public that the agency remains operational and in capable hands.

"Marami naman pong mga tao pa rin po na may kredibilidad na maaasahan, na mapagkakatiwalaan. Sila pa rin po ay patuloy na nagtatrabaho para dito," Castro said.

(There are still many credible and trustworthy people whom we can rely on. They continue to work for this.)

Castro admitted she is not aware if President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Santiago have already discussed the matter, but confirmed that the resignation is already “for acceptance.”

As of writing, no names have been released regarding the shortlist of potential replacements for Santiago.