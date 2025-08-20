PAL adds Clark and Cebu routes to improve Siargao access



PAL Expands Access to Siargao via Clark and Cebu

Philippine Airlines (PAL) is making Siargao more accessible with more flight options via Clark and Cebu. These routes complement the flag carrier’s Manila-Siargao route, improving connectivity for travelers to the popular island destination.

Clark International Airport’s location makes it easy to get to from most areas of Luzon, making it an ideal choice for most travelers. Tourists in Metro Manila are also easily able to access the airport using available transport.

In addition, travelers can take the Manila-Cebu flight and transfer to Siargao. Cebu’s fast and efficient layovers are sufficient to facilitate smooth transfers between flights. This route provides a suitable alternative for accessing the island, making it possible for visitors to have more choices to meet their travel requirements.

Cebu, being the business and tourism center, gathers visitors from surrounding islands and provinces. PAL Cebu-Siargao is particularly geared towards travelers who want fast access to the island’s surf breaks, most pristine nature, and lively community, for a spontaneous weekend getaway or an extended holiday.

“Granting Siargao alternative air connections via Clark and Cebu addresses the appeal for air access and encourages local tourism and economic activity,” said PAL express President Rabbi Ang. “We are happy to play a leading role in the steady development of Siargao, wherein both the visitors and the residents will prosper due to expanded air transport opportunities.”

PAL continues to have direct Manila-Siargao flights, which serve residents and tourists of the country’s capital as well as travelers connecting from international flight routes.

The Manila-Siargao route remains a viable PAL service, ensuring that visitors from all over the world have convenient access to the Philippines’ famous island paradise. Travelers can take advantage of PAL’s special one-way base fares on Economy Class for as low as PHP 4,388 if they book now.

PAL’s award-winning service and commitment to safety remain central to its operations. Travelers flying to Siargao from Manila, Clark, or Cebu can enjoy spacious seating, smooth boarding, and in-flight service that showcases Filipino hospitality.

The airline’s website and mobile application provide easy booking and real-time tracking, and exclusive customer service channels attend to passengers throughout their journey.

PAL’s frequent flyer program offers extra benefits for repeat visitors to Siargao and other destinations.

Siargao Travel Guidelines for Tourists

• Plan Ahead: Check flight schedules and book early, especially during peak travel seasons.

• Locate Beyond Surfing: Discover Siargao’s secrets—mangrove forests, island-hopping tours, and local cuisine.

• Support Local: Visit local-owned hotels, restaurants, and tours operators.

• Travel Responsibly: Respect the environment in its natural form and practice eco-recreational activities.

• Remain Connected: Use Wi-Fi and cellular networks on the island for travel information and communication.