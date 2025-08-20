One arrested in 'salisi' theft targeting Comelec chief Garcia

The Southern Police District (SPD) apprehended the 44-year-old suspect, alias “Hazel,” around 2:00 p.m. along Zapote in Las Piñas City during a follow-up and backtracking operation.

The suspect was identified through CCTV footage as one of those involved in the incident. Police recovered Garcia’s bag containing his identification cards and cellphone, though the stolen cash was no longer found.

Garcia’s belongings, placed beside his chair, were taken on Tuesday while he was dining at a restaurant along Roxas Boulevard, Pasay City, by six suspects who pretended to be customers.

Authorities are still pursuing the five remaining suspects.